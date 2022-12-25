Picnics are a great way to get out and about, without spending up big. Best of all, you can pack a picnic brunch, lunch or twilight dinner and enjoy it just about anywhere.
Try visiting a local park, beach, or national park. Or make your picnic part of a bigger day trip.
Here in the Shoalhaven, there are plenty of places to enjoy a picnic.
So if you're wanting to head outdoors this weekend, check out our list of the top 10 best places to have a picnic in the Shoalhaven.
Sitting in the Bomaderry Creek Regional Park, this beautiful, quiet slice of paradise is the perfect place to go out and enjoy a family picnic among the trees and wildlife.
If you're looking to cook the food you bring and have a classic Aussie sausage sizzle, the picnic area will satisfy your needs with communal barbecues to use.
This peaceful area is just a short drive off the highway from Nowra.
This easily accessible park in Nowra is perfect for the kids with its playgrounds.
While the kids swing and climb, parents can relax on the green grass, which is perfect to roll out the classic picnic blanket.
The picturesque park is perfect for families looking to get out and spend sometime with each other, as well as be active on the play equipment and running around in the grass.
Toilets, barbecues and a skate park are available to keep all who visit entertained for hours.
Located in the beautiful Morton National Park, the George Boyd Picnic area is perfect for those who want to really experience the bush and nature.
Wind through the forest to the escarpment to find it hidden away amongst giant turpentine trees and sandstone rocks laden with moss. There are wood barbecues and picnic tables ready for you to use, and if you're lucky you may even top off your visit with a lyrebird sighting.
Not far from Jervis Bay, this picnic spot is the perfect way to end a day of bushwalking through the Shoalhaven's beautiful national parks.
If you're after more of a beachy picnic day, then Greenfield Beach has you covered.
Sitting in the Jervis Bay National Park, this area is perfect for a barbecue day at the beach.
Work off your lunch on the White Sands walk and Scribbly Gum track, or head to the beach, just steps away. There are showers to wash salt from your skin after a swim or sandcastle session.
This beach is the perfect way to spend your weekend with a spot of swimming and snorkeling.
Speaking of beaches, another great beach to sit and relax with a picnic is the famous Seven Mile Beach.
The Shoalhaven is home to this incredibly popular beach, which sits near Gerringong, up the highway from Nowra.
After having a nice picnic in the sand, why not try a spot of bushwalking along some of the many tracks available? Then, to cool off, go for a dip in the crystal clear blue waters, or even try a spot of fishing.
Want to really get back to nature? Long Gully is the way to go.
Located in the beautiful Budawang National Park, this area is perfect for the camper or hiker.
Facilities are basic, but all you need for a terrific picnic is a packed lunch and an appreciation for nature.
This is also a good jumping-off point for the advanced hiking opportunities into the Budawang's area of Morton National Park, including the Castle; the trail leaves from here. Day walks in the national park should only be attempted by well-equipped, experienced walkers. Don't forget to tell somebody where you're going.
Up for one hell of a walk and some incredible views?
Pigeon House, located in Morton National Park is another great spot for a feed before an amazing hike.
At the bottom of the mountain sits the perfect spot to have a bite with the family, before hiking up to the top.
Along the way, stop for a drink and snack and take in the absolutely jaw dropping views of parks and surrounds.
If the weather is clear enough, once at the top, you can even see right along the coast to Ulladulla.
Pigeon House is an amazing hike that you will want to do again and again.
A costal playground near Ulladulla and Batemans Bay, the Meroo National Park encapsulates all that makes the Shoalhaven a beautiful nature phenomenon.
Picnic and soak up the sun where the bush meets the ocean - the perfect way to relax and spend your weekend.
Fishing, walking, paddling, birdwatching, cycling and camping are all on offer at the national park.
These free Botanic Gardens are the perfect place to explore and research the plans and vegetation that is native to the Shoalhaven.
While exploring and researching the plants, why not throw a picnic blanket out in the lush green grass and soak up the sun.
These gardens are a community project that has been entirely the work of park care volunteers.
Anyone who visits the gardens can see the passion that has gone into making this a perfect family day out and picnic location.
The Shoalhaven Zoo and Adventure World is truly the perfect family day out spot in the Shoalhaven.
After having a picnic over looking the Nowra River, learn about the animals of the world and even see them in person.
Or, if you're in more of an adventurous mood, why not complete the tree climbing course?
There is more to do than just have a picnic here, but when you are, the views of the river and bush are amazing.
This Shoalhaven business is truly the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic and enjoy a family day out this weekend.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
