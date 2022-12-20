Local triathlete, Jessica Rosskelly, proved the star act for Jervis Bay Triathlon Club at last weekend's Standard Distance State Championships at the Callala Triathlon.
In rough seas and windy conditions, Rosskelly demolished her competition to win the women's 40-44 age group and a coveted state title.
She placed seventh overall in the female field and finished the tough 1500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run in 2 hours and 27 minutes.
Rosskelly was just one of four local triathletes to make the finish line in the tough conditions with club stalwart, Bill Stahlhut, also making the podium, placing second in the men's 60-64 age group.
Annette Sampson was fourth in her category and David Parle made the top 10 in his.
With athletes forced to withdraw due to illness and the conditions, Jervis Bay did well to field nine finishers in the shorter sprint distance later that morning.
Elisha Bell and Rod Rose both excelled in the tough conditions and won their age groups. Bell also made the top 20 in the female field.
Dave Edwards made a strong comeback to triathlon with a silver medal in his age group while Ben Moore won bronze.
Erin Fleming and Rachel Marsden both just missed out on the medals with fourth places while Bronwyn Rose, Ming Leung and Paul Thomson finished in the top 10.
Club president, Rod Rose, says the strong performance will ensure Jervis Bay retains its lead in this year's South Coast Interclub Series when the points are tallied up later this week.
"It was a tough day in the office for most of us," Rose said.
"Things didn't always go our way but it was great to see people step up when it was needed."
"We are excited about the momentum building in the club with our juniors program building in numbers and new members coming in - both newcomers to the sport and some who are coming back to it after time off."
Rose said the next local race on the calendar will be at Huskisson at the end of February where club members will have the chance to compete in the Australian Long Course and Aquabike Championships, as well as highly competitive shorter races.
"We're planning on a strong showing at Husky to hopefully extend our lead in this year's Interclub series," said Rose.
"It would be really satisfying to make it four series wins in a row."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
