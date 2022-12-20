South Coast Register
Jessica Rosskelly puts on a star performance at the Callala Triathlon

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Jervis Bay Tri Club members - David Parle, Ming Leung, Bill Stahlhut, Dave Edwards, Rachel Marsden and Rod Rose at the end of the race. Supplied picture

Local triathlete, Jessica Rosskelly, proved the star act for Jervis Bay Triathlon Club at last weekend's Standard Distance State Championships at the Callala Triathlon.

