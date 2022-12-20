Christmas memories at Jamberoo Action Park will last a lifetime Advertising Feature

Making memories at Banjo's Billabong. Pictures supplied

It's that summertime experience with family and friends that leaves an everlasting imprint on your heart and brings a smile to your face for years to come.



The combination of sights, sounds, and activities that gel together seem to be so much stronger during the long days of the warm summer months - and what better place to get together than at NSW's largest family owned and operated water theme park!

Australia's newest thrill ride precinct Velocity Falls is now open and offers the thrilling experiences of zero gravity and high speed racing to create some new challenges and memorable talking points amongst your group.

For young families there's Banjo's Billabong, The Mushroom Pools, Billabong Beach and Kiddies Cove.

Experience zero gravity at the new Velocity Falls.

Here's more about some of the rides and attractions:

Billabong Beach - let mum and dad relax while the little ones gallivant around in shallow pools with mini water slides and water jets.

Banjo's Billabong - the largest aqua play structure built in the southern hemisphere with over 200 water cannons and six water slides.

Outback Bay - one of the largest wave pools in NSW, sets of waves every 15 minutes and the venue for Dive In Movies through summer.

The Rock - a beautiful stage is set to challenge your fears...work your way up to the five metre drop!

Surf Hill - a speed slide with an 18m drop and wave like rollers, race your friends in eight lanes of action.

Rapid River - riders on rubber rafts travel the river's course meeting bucking rapids, cascading waterfalls and travelling through caves.

The Chairlift - the first ever installation at Jamberoo and still popular, offering remarkable views.

The Bobsled - choose from one of two tracks, control your own speed and ride tandem with young ones.

The Taipan, Funnel Web and Perfect Storm - called the trilogy of tube rides - you must try all three!

The natural surroundings at Jamberoo provide plenty of places to set up for the day. You can even bring your own shelters and food if you wish.

There are also a range of food and beverage outlets, a surf shack and souvenir shop with everything you could possibly need for a great day out.



Admission to the park covers all rides and attractions. Parking is free and a ticket to Jamberoo is a great gift idea for anyone looking to create a meaningful and memorable impression.

The park is open daily through December and January (except Christmas Day) so come and experience Jamberoo Action Park this summer holiday season.

Book tickets or find out more at jamberoo.net