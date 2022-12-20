South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Here are things for your kids to do in the Shoalhaven these holidays

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clay workshops will be on offer these school holidays. Picture supplied.

The holidays are here, which means it's time for your kids to get outside and experience everything this region has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.