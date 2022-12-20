The holidays are here, which means it's time for your kids to get outside and experience everything this region has to offer.
From pop-up libraries and craft activities, pilates and yoga in the park, a clay playground and free movie sessions, there are plenty of fun-filled activities on offer in the Shoalhaven these school holidays.
Kids can play and learn at one of the free craft workshops run by Shoalhaven Libraries.
Sessions for primary school-aged children include: design your own pencil case, explore colour theory with decorating a wooden hand spinner and learn about robotics and programming with Sphero magic maze challenge - there is something for every interest.
Dates for library activities:
In the mood for a messier activity? Then pinch, roll, make, squeeze, and build with clay.
Kids of all ages will love getting their hands dirty at the clay playground workshop at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This is a playground for everyone - all ages welcome.
Dates for clay playground:
For children with energy to burn, the ever-popular School Holiday Camps at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre are back in January 2023.
The camp leaders have organised a variety of theme-based sports, games and activities.
Camps are designed for primary school-aged children and focus on participation and fun.
Stretch your body and mind with free yoga and pilates sessions on at Mollymook Beach and Huskisson
Sessions are suitable for children aged 12 and older, however children aged 12 -16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
Kids can progress their swimming schools at a school holiday swim school intensives whilst having a splashing good time.
Intensive swimming programs will be run at Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness facilities.
Kick back and relax with the kids with a free movie at Shoalhaven Libraries or poolside with a dive-in movie experience at Nowra Aquatic Park.
Tickets and times can be viewed on the Nowra Aquatic Park website.
To see more of council's free or low-cost activities for the young ones these holidays and to confirm locations and times for activities, visit their website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
