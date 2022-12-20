The Zooka Mariners took to the baseball green on Sunday to battle the Chiefs Gold in their final clash before Christmas.
The Mariners batted first with Pharah Little - who's had a strong season campaign, batting first on the day.
Little made an immediate impact as she made an infield hit cementing her spot on first place.
Nixon Clark made it to first base after being hit by the ball when the Zooka machine went rogue.
The Mariners were unfortunately unable to keep the momentum up however and were all out a short time later without scoring.
In reply, the Chiefs loaded their basis in the bottom of the first innings but they also were unable to capitalise and the score remained nil-all.
The top of the second innings saw the Mariners' Isaac Dunphy smack the ball which sent the young batter to first base, however the young squad were again unable to find a rhythm finding themselves all out again for zero.
Top of the third innings had Nixon Clark make it to first base, taking his second hit in the chest from the zooka machine.
Issac Dunphy had a good hit advancing the runner. Pharah Little got a ground hit to advance the runners within striking distance of the home plate. Cale Armstrong sent the ball skyward ensuring that two runners made it home for the first runs of the game.
Chiefs replied with a late innings rally of five runs opening a three run deficit for the Mariners. In the field, Olivia Hobday had a good day.
In the fourth innings, Pharah Little again got a good infield hit and made it to first base, sending brother Hunter Little home to score run 3.
At the bottom of the fourth innings, the Chiefs Gold were kept to a zero score line.
In a rain soaked fifth innings Isaac Dunphy hit a strong two base hit. Pharah Little again got a player home with a hit. Cale Armstrong had a hit sending a team mate to the home plate to score, tying the game at five runs each.
At the bottom of the fifth innings tensions were high, the rain was relentless, the Chiefs were not going down without a fight. In a late rally the Chiefs loaded the bases and in a nail biting finish, managed to get a player home to take out the game.
Final score read Mariners 5 and Chiefs Gold 6 - the young Mariners side continues to improve from game to game, and while it was a loss there are many positives to be taken away from the game.
With only 6 players they exhibited a spirit and ability which will only flourish as the season wears on. Taking the field this week for the Shoalhaven Mariners were Cale Armstrong, Isaac Dunphy, Pharah Little, Nixon Clark, Olivia Hobday, Hunter Little.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
