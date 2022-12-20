The St Georges Basin women have secured the number three pennant flag after a strong series of performances on the green.
District president Linda Alexander was accompanied by District Secretary Helen Hastins to present the winning Basin side with their flag and badges.
The pennant winning side was made up of skipper Michele Dean, third Rhonda Ingrati, second Heidi Wilesmith, lead Janette Pigg.
Their opposition side from Sussex Inlet was made up of skipper Dianne Dunne, third Leanne Darcy, second Sharon Cattell and lead Annie Swinbourne.
The presentation was followed by an afternoon lunch full of laughter and chatter.
The ladies will now look to back up their performance in their next competition next year.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
