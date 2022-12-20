South Coast Register
St Georges Basin women again take out district bowls glory with third pennant flag

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:05am
(From left) St Georges Basin - Michelle Dean, Rhonda Ingrati, Heidi Wilesmith, Janette Pigg, Annie Swinbourne, Sharon Cattell, Leanne Darcy, Dianne Dunne. Supplied picture

The St Georges Basin women have secured the number three pennant flag after a strong series of performances on the green.

