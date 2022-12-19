More night works are on the way for the Nowra Bridge project in early 2023.
Running from Wednesday, January 11 to Tuesday, January 31, the night works will take place on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
Works will include placing and removing temporary traffic signals, barriers and material, relocating and installing stormwater drainage, street lighting, footpath, kerb and gutter, placing asphalt, pavement construction, line marking, installing and commissioning electrical and telecommunication services.
The works will take place between 6.00pm to 7.00am, weather permitting each night.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
Electronic signs will also be in place before and during these changes.
Transport NSW are advising motorists to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night works, however, there may be some changes.
Transport for NSW has thanked the community for its patience while work is carried out.
The project site will shutdown over the Christmas period from 6.00pm Thursday, December 22 until 7.00am Monday, January 9, 2023.
There will be no construction work during this time, however reduced work zone speed limits will continue to be enforced.
