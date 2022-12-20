Be happy, healthy and social in 2023 Advertising Feature

Be happy, healthy and social in 2023

It's almost time for New Year's resolutions, and if yours are likely to involve being more active or simply getting out more, then The Country Club might have just the thing you're looking for.

They describe themselves as your premier sports and entertainment destinations in the Shoalhaven.



"Our two great locations situated in Sanctuary Point and Vincentia are a favourite among locals and visitors to the Jervis Bay area," said CEO Ben Clegg.



Emphasising this point, The Country Club boasts one of the largest and most enthusiastic sporting memberships on the South Coast, with two great golf courses, three fantastic bowling greens, tennis courts, snooker facilities, table tennis and more. They also have a computer and technology club, and a senior citizens indoor sports group.

"Our clubhouse facilities are equally as impressive with a number of bars, restaurants, café, TAB facilities, function rooms and more spread across the two magnificent venues. Our entertainment schedule is jam-packed with live music, raffles, trivia, bingo and countless more activities and promotions to enjoy," Mr Clegg said.



If you're heading out to eat then look no further. "Our bistro at St Georges Basin, On Point Kitchen, has one of the most extensive menus in the region with great food delivered to your table.



"If you're in the mood for Chinese food then head up the hill to the Bamboo River Restaurant at Vincentia for what's regarded as some of the best Chinese food in the Bay and Basin."

Most importantly though, "at the heart of what we do is our membership and the local community. Our clubs are deeply engrained in the social fabric of our local area and a place to catch up, form new friendships and be a part of this great community we live in. Participating in any of our many local sporting activities is a great way to stay happy, healthy and social, with friendly members of our sporting clubs on standby to get beginners started, various levels of membership to help the uninitiated to have a go, and some welcoming open days to get you started."

You can even try some things before you join.



"Our two golf courses are open to the public, with plenty of tee-times available throughout the week.



"If you're interested in getting out on the bowling greens then why not get a group together and try barefoot bowls. Just $12 gets you two hours on the greens with bowls hire and someone will be there to get you started and show you the ropes."

Meanwhile, getting started at the club is easy. "Simply see our club reception staff to join for just $8.50 per year or $18 for three years, and head to our website to join any of our many sporting groups at thecountryclub.com.au or see club reception for more details."

