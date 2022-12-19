Community theatre made a triumphant return to stages in 2022.
Now, the shining talents of the south coast have been awarded for their stellar efforts.
Albatross Musical Theatre Company (Nowra), the Bay Theatre Players (Batemans Bay), Milton Ulladulla Entertainers, and The Performing Arts Collective (Nowra) have all snagged prizes at the 28th CAT Awards for local theatre, held on Sunday evening (December 18).
CAT stands for Canberra Area Theatre Awards; the premier theatrical awards for southern NSW and the ACT recognise the immense contribution which local theatres make in their community, and in the broad arts scene.
This year, organisers of the awards decided to do things a little differently.
In the wake of pandemic shutdowns and associated challenges in the arts sector, CATS founder Coralie Wood said they opted to shine the spotlight on a bumper crop of community groups who had put on outstanding shows.
"Last year we had 'CATS Interrupted', this year it's 'Best In Show," she said.
"Instead of single winners in set categories the CAT Awards judges decided to honour excellence wherever they found it."
Certificates of excellence went to:
Bay Theatre Players received the 'Magical Moment' award, for a spectacular reveal of sunflowers in their production of Calendar Girls; Milton Ulladulla Entertainers were highly commended for their variety show.
James Gillett of Moruya Red Door Theatre Company was also given a commendation for his services to theatre and community, in Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders.
Albatross Musical Theatre Company sent a contingent of members to celebrate at the awards ceremony in Canberra.
Wendy Bilbey of AMTC told ACM it was a delight to have the recognition, particularly for their junior performers.
"For James and Keira, it's really great for them to have the award - and for all the kids who did so well in Honk! Jr," she said.
"We were so proud of our sets, lighting and costumes, and had always aimed for them to be harmonious. So we're glad the judges saw that too."
