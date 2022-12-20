Ulladulla Summer Fair
Ulladulla Civic Centre
The Ulladulla Summer Fair is back, so come along to the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Tuesday, December 27 from 3.00pm to 9.00pm for this one day event fit for the whole family. Enjoy some rides and games, then look through some stalls before enjoying food and drinks from food trucks and stalls. This is the perfect night out for the whole family to enjoy.
Rudi the Reindeer painting kids' session
Pinot and Picasso, Nowra
On Thursday, December 22, bring the young ones along to Pinot and Picasso in Nowra to paint a picture of Rudi the Reindeer. With a shiny red nose that lights up (we're not kidding!) Rudi the Reindeer will be your kids favourite Christmas decoration for many years to come. This cute red nosed reindeer is perfect for the kids to paint or even the whole family this silly season!
Nowra Dive-in Movie
Nowra Aquatic Centre
On Thursday, December 22, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, have a swim and enjoy the movie 'Saving Santa' under the stars. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than an outdoor movie from the comfort of your favourite pool float, bean bag or fold-out chair on a warm Summer's night? Tickets for children are $5.50, adults are $11.00 and families (2 Adults/3 Children or 1 Adult/4 Children) are $30.00. Tickets are available now from the on-site Splash Café or at shoalhaventickets.com.au. Visit the Nowra Aquatic Centre website for the full movie schedule.
New Years Eve Fireworks and Family Fun Night
Berry Showground
On Saturday, December 31, the New Years Eve Fireworks Spectacular and Family Fun Night staged by the Rotary Club of Berry is back again at Berry Showground - with the gates opening at 5.00pm. Along with carnival rides and slides, there are free, good old fashioned games for the children to play, like knock down the cans, sack races, hula hoops and more. At 9pm the magnificent fireworks spectacular lights up the night skies. Plenty of food stalls will keep you fed. The $10.00 entry fee can be paid online at the Berry Rotary website, or at the gate. Under 15s enter for free.
Milton Farmers Market
Milton Showground
On Saturday, December 24, from 8.30am to 11.30am, come along to the Milton Markets. Have a look at the stallholders selling fresh, local, seasonal fruit and vegetables, cut flowers, free range meats and seafood, fresh jams, sauces and pickles.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
