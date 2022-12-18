Protecting native vegetation in coastal areas of the Shoalhaven has been the focus of a major project to remove weeds and conserve threatened ecological communities.
Shoalhaven City Council, during the past two years, has conducted targeted weed control across 175 hectares in 13 locations that are home to seven different types of threatened ecological communities.
"We have some of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in Australia and as rugged as they may seem, they are part of a fragile ecosystem that supports rare and unique biodiversity," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley said.
"We are committed to preserving our natural areas for generations to come and do the hard work necessary to ensure the best outcome for our community and the natural environment."
The extensive work has involved specialist contractors to access and remove weeds in sometimes challenging locations, such as headland cliffs where abseiling was required.
A wide variety of weeds have been treated including common, well known ones such as Lantana, Bitou Bush Ground Asparagus and easter Senna, along with other less well known, problematic weeds such as Turkey Rhubarb, Formasa Lily, and Moth Vine.
Manager - Environmental Services Dr Michael Roberts said the project achieved a significant result to help protect threatened ecological communities within natural reserves in the Shoalhaven local government area.
"Weed infestations of the bushland and wetland areas have been significantly reduced, enabling the native plant communities to thrive and minimise the risk of these areas becoming extinct," Dr Roberts said.
The project received $105,000 in funding through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment Coast and Estuaries Program Grant with Council matching the funding to total $210,000.
Within the Shoalhaven local government area, there are 16 threatened ecological communities listed under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and 11 listed under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
