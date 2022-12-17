Two local athletes travelled to Adelaide to compete at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships, with both coming away with PB's and bronze medals.
16-year-old Amelia May and 14-year-old Nic McGill are two young talented track & field athletes from the area who have both capped off strong competing years with a strong run in South Australia.
May started the meet with a bronze in the U17 1500m, in 4.34.99. This time equalled a personal best for the young runner.
READ MORE:
She then backed it up two days later for the 3000m, running a strong and composed race to take bronze in 9:47.13, setting a new 17 second personal best in the process.
Meanwhile for McGill, in the U15 steeplechase he put everything on the line, running a determined race.
He took on the water jumps head on and finished the tough track event in a time of 6.24.37, slicing almost 20 seconds off his PB to claim bronze.
"We are so proud of these talented and hard working athletes," Nowra Athletics Club's Darlene Musgrove said.
"Huge congratulations to them both on their achievements."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.