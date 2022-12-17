South Coast Register
Nowra junior athletes prove strong on the national track in South Australia

December 17 2022
Amelia May (Left) and Nic McGill (right) travelled to Adelaide to compete. Supplied picture

Two local athletes travelled to Adelaide to compete at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships, with both coming away with PB's and bronze medals.

