South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Swamp serenade: Berry wetland a safe haven for endangered Australasian Bittern

Kathy Sharpe
By Kathy Sharpe
Updated December 18 2022 - 12:13pm, first published December 17 2022 - 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coomonderry Swamp in Seven Mile Beach National Park, near Berry on the NSW South Coast.

It's a warm Summer Friday evening and the full moon is rising above me. Tonight, I am part of a small community of people all over the country who are sitting on the edge of various mosquito infested swamps, listening intently for the mating call of one of Australia's most endangered birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Sharpe

Kathy Sharpe

Group editor, non-dailies

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.