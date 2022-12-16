Man and child rescued from Jervis Bay waters after drifting 5km offshore

Two people have been successfully rescued at Greenpatch Beach, Jervis Bay after emergency services were called at about 1:45pm.
A young girl was on a paddleboard close to shore when strong winds pulled her out to sea.
The dad of the young girl then used a paddleboard to go get her but the strong current dragged the two individuals out even further.
The man and child were suddenly five kilometres from the shore.
Water Police, NSW Maritime Resuce and NSW Ambulance as well as the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.
"NSW Maritime rescue was able to reach them and bring them to shore, where NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed them at HMAS Creswell," NSW Ambulance Inspector Warren Coulston said.
Inspector Coulston echoed that with school holidays now in full swing, people should be taking extra care if undertaking any water activities.
"Water incidents can have tragic outcomes, so it's fortunate this particular incident had a positive ending for the father and daughter, who can now be at home for their loved ones for Christmas."
Transport to hospital for the two individuals was not required.
Updated - 5:05pm
NSW Ambulance are responding to reports of two people in the water, said to be a man and a chid.
The incident occurred at Greenpatch Beach in Jervis Bay at around 1:45pm.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter is on route to the scene while Water Police and NSW Ambulance units are on site.
More information to come as it becomes available.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
