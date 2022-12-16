South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man and child rescued from Jervis Bay waters after drifting 5km offshore

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Greg Totman

Two people have been successfully rescued at Greenpatch Beach, Jervis Bay after emergency services were called at about 1:45pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.