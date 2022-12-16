This week, Shoalhaven High School warmed the hearts and filled the bellies of their local school community with their first ever dinner show event.
It was a mammoth effort driven by the creativity and passion of the students and their committed teachers.
The Snow, written by Tasmanian playwright Finnegan Kruckemeyer, is a fantastical tale of adventure that reminds us of the power of youth and their ability to find a solution to challenges that often seem beyond our own control.
READ MORE:
Co-director and drama teacher Maddie Snape was thrilled with the outcome.
"We thought the play choice was fitting given the last three years," she said.
"Having made it through bushfires, floods and pandemics, we wanted to celebrate the resilience of our wider community and remind ourselves that by standing together we can overcome any adversity and melt even the coldest of snow.
"Our cast and crew have worked tirelessly over the past few months and we couldn't be more proud of their efforts."
It has been more than 10 years since the school staged its last production, but it seems that they have now caught the bug.
"The students are already asking what we are doing next year and we have no intention of slowing down, now that the ball is rolling," adds co-director and drama teacher Olivia Robson.
The two sold-out evenings that began with canapes and mocktails, and a main meal served during intermission, received overwhelmingly positive reviews for both the performance and the quality of the cuisine.
"There wasn't an aspect of the evening that our students didn't have a hand in. The experience and confidence gained has been invaluable," front of house co-ordinator and English teacher Emma Talbert said.
"The school has been abuzz with excitement and we have been overwhelmed by the amount of kids wanting to support the event."
Giorjet Pinkard, in the lead role, was ecstatic to bring Theodore Sutton, an inquisitive and clever child with a mission to save his village, to life.
"It was so much fun working with my teachers and peers on this incredible journey. My confidence in the theatre space has grown and I am so grateful that Shoalhaven High School has given us the opportunity to shin," Giorjet said.
Proud parent of two of the performers, Anne Dobb sums up the night.
"Well done, Shoalhaven High School, for delivering an experience that was the full package. A wonderful performance enjoyed by both the audience as well as the performers," she said.
"It had a beautiful message as well as lots of laughter. The performance was supported by extraordinary hospitality, delicious canapes and the dinner was one to remember.
"Our future is bright with so much wonderful young talent. Well done, Shoalhaven High School, what a great way to end the school year."
Shoalhaven High School would like to thank everyone involved who made this production possible, have a safe and happy holidays!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.