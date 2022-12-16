Local golfing sensation Sienna Clarke has closed out a whirlwind 2022 campaign winning the Blue Mountains Junior Masters as well as being named the Illawarra Academy of Sport Golf Captain for 2023.
Clarke said this year had been one of the most rewarding of her young career but also the most challenging.
"It's been filled with lots of ups and downs making it by far the most challenging and rewarding year of my life," she said.
The young golfer got off to a scorching start taking out the JNJG Sydney Week of Golf and making a top three finish in the Bathurst Junior Masters, but hit a slump in the middle of the year that took its toll.
"It was definitely a grind to work through but I kept at it and hard work and early mornings soon started to pay off," she said.
Clarke has closed the year out strong though, taking home wins in the St Michaels Club championship, Kiama Junior Open and now the Blue Mountains Junior Masters.
"Leading into the Blue Mountains junior masters I had been working on my short game as I felt it weakest aspect of my game," she said.
After the first round Clarke posted a score of three over, sitting tied for second place but eight shots off the leader.
"Immediately the thought of winning felt near impossible so my goal was just to play the best golf I could play and put the pressure on," she said.
However, the putts started to drop for Clarke and all of a sudden she found herself three under through six holes.
It came down to the wire with Clarke having a 4ft putt on the last shot to shoot four under and win the tournament.
"I've never had a better feeling than seeing the ball role into the middle of the cup," she said.
"Winning this tournament from being eight shots behind, made me aware that anything is possible and to never give up."
"I've been playing golf for five years now and I've learnt that you lose more times than you win, so taking home the win was very special."
The 16-year-old said that you experience so many lows and disappointments playing the sport, but the feeling of the highs always brings you back, calling it the "ultimate sense of joy."
It's the never say die attitude of Clarke that saw her a fitting candidate to be named as Illawarra Academy (IAS) of Sport Golf Captain for 2023.
"The IAS has definitely helped me in my development on and off the course, so to be able to give back and mentor other up and coming golfers is an honour," Clarke said.
"Even though golf is such an individual sport, I have learnt that many people assist in the development of your game and to be one of those people for other IAS athletes is a privilege."
Clarke said she's very excited to see what 2023 brings and can't wait to get back out on the green and continue to grow her game.
"I'm very excited to travel to future tournaments as well as meeting new people and forming memories that will stay with me forever," she said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
