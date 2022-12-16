Shovels have finally hit the ground, with early works for the Jervis Bay interchange project commencing.
The overall project will see the Jervis Bay Road intersection replaced with a grade-separated interchange, which will include an overpass bridge and roundabouts on either side, with the federal government committing $100 million to go toward the project.
On December 16, 2022, early works officially got on the way, after a possible delay was avoided in August, 2022.
Early works for the project will include demolition, fence and gate relocations on properties, minor clearing and environmental work such as nest box installations.
According to State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, there may be minor traffic impacts in the new year after the holiday period.
"The community will be kept informed with plenty of notice before any traffic changes are put in place," Mr Ward said.
Major work on the project is still on track to begin in 2023 and is expected to take up to four years, weather permitting.
Transport NSW have released digital imagery, showcasing what the final project will look like.
Here is a gallery of the imagery:
Federal member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips held a shovel in hand as she kicked off the early works with fellow politicians.
Mrs Phillips said she knows "how desperately this overpass is needed".
"Upgrading this intersection will boost tourism and freight, support our local businesses and farmers, and improve the lives of local people," she said.
"Not only this, but the overpass will significantly improve the safety and usability of the Princes Highway for everyone."
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock who also attended the early work commencement agreed with Mrs Phillips' sentiment.
"We're moving ahead with the new intersection, which will improve road safety for all motorists and support the region as it continues to grow.," she said.
"This is great news for our region and will ensure a better connection for the communities along the south coast of NSW."
Meanwhile, according to NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Sam Farraway, $5.15 billion has been committed to upgrading the Princes Highway from Albion Park to the Victorian border since 2011.
"The completion of the Albion Park Bypass, the Gerringong Bypass and most recently, the duplication between Berry to Bomaderry has highlighted the positive impact these upgrades are having on the daily lives of families and businesses on the South Coast," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
