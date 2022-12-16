South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Nowra Shine Bright Christmas Wonderland returns for third year from Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trace Dann from Rotary Nowra raising money at the Christmas wonderland. Picture Tom McGann.

Nowra's CBD has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland, flush with giant candy-canes, Christmas trees and Santa's sleigh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.