Nowra's CBD has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland, flush with giant candy-canes, Christmas trees and Santa's sleigh.
Known as the 'Nowra Shine Bright Christmas Wonderland', the street decorations come from the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee, with 2022 being the wonderland's third year.
Trace Dann from Rotary Nowra was taking in the sights as he raised money for the organisation.
"There's been families, kids running around, looking at the things and enjoying the festivities," Mr Dann said.
The official opening of the Christmas Wonderland took place on December 15.
Open all day and night, the exhibit will be available for families to view until Monday, December 26, where it will be taken down.
Councillor Patricia White who had been involved in the Nowra Christmas wonderland since its inception, said the decorations create a "wonderful atmosphere" for the town.
"We [Shoalhaven City Council] encourage everyone to spend time here this year and wrap up your Christmas shopping in the Nowra CBD," she said.
"Don't forget to take advantage of the late-night shopping on Thursday's."
READ MORE:
Community members came out to see the decorations, with some even stopping to take some selfies.
Here is a gallery of the Christmas wonderland:
Mr Dann said Rotary Nowra will be set up at the wonderland to collect donations which will go back into the organisation.
"The donations will be going to Rotary and Rotary will be distributing the donations into different projects like shelters for the homeless, helping kids with study programs and more," he said.
According to Mr Dann, a special visitor will be making an appearance most days.
"I am pretty sure Santa will be making an appearance most days at around 4.00pm," he said.
The Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee said they are proud to be bringing the Nowra Shine Bright Christmas Wonderland to the CBD again, with this year's shaping up to be the biggest one yet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.