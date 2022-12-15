Mystery Bay's canine star of 'Colin from Accounts' keeps his paws firmly on the ground

Mystery Bay pooch Zac Fedderson may be receiving rave reviews for his starring role in a new television series, but he's not letting things go to his head.
In fact he's just as happy chilling at home with his owner Oskar or taking relaxing swims at his local beach than posing in front of a camera.
Building on his debut in the ABC mini-series Born to Spy, Zak Feddersen is the main protagonist in the new Binge hit series Colin from Accounts.
His performance has earned him glowing reviews including "Colin steals every scene he is in" and "Colin may be the real star, definitely a centrepiece bringing the two protagonists together."
The Guardian wrote "in case you're curious about who Colin is let's just say the actor who plays him works like a dog and delivers a pawfect performance".
Zak Feddersen is a five-year old Border Terrier living in Mystery Bay with 11-year old Oskar and Oskar's mother Melanie.
Zak spent three months in Sydney earlier this year working on the program.
To prepare for his performance, Zak had six weeks of training ahead of a gruelling six weeks on set.
Due to his pivotal role in the production and the intense workload, Zak had a double, Buster, who was trained to step in if anything happened to Zak.
Melanie said Zak didn't miss a beat while on set.
"He nailed every scene."
Zak's favourite scenes included the opening one where he escapes from a backyard in inner west Sydney and Oskar said Zak particularly enjoyed eating a chicken schnitzel at a pub in Erskineville.
Zak originally belonged to Melanie's sister Kirstin Feddersen, director of Kirsko Film Animals.
She studied animal behaviour at university for five years and spent five years in the veterinary industry.
As well as training animals for commercials and TV programs such as Home and Away, Kirstin has trained animals for feature films including Peter Rabbit, Wolverine, Australia and Babe II - Pig in the City.
Kirstin knew Oskar wanted a dog.
Given Zak always crossed the road to go to parks where children were playing, she thought Zak would be a good match for Oskar.
Zak joined Oskar's family in September 2021 and the pair won the dog and owner fancy dress competition in July at the Narooma Winter Night Markets.
Zak was paid for his work on Colin from Accounts and returned from Sydney with a ZakPack full of his favourite food, treats, toys and accessories.
"We are still going through all the treats that he earnt for himself as a TV star," Melanie said.
"He is still earning his keep."
Zak remains on Kirsko Film Animals' database so further acting roles are possible.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
