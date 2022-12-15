South Coast Register
Nowra High student Chenglin Wu finishes HSC with an ATAR of 99.7

Updated December 16 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:45am
Chenglin Wu, the 17-year-old Nowra High student who garnerd a ATAR score of 99.7. Picture supplied.

Nowra High student Chenglin Wu has completed his HSC with an unbelievable 99.7 ATAR score.

