Nowra High student Chenglin Wu has completed his HSC with an unbelievable 99.7 ATAR score.
The 17-year-old said his score is proof that public schooling can be just as beneficial as private schooling.
"I'm able to do this well in a public school, so it's testimony that you don't need to go to some selective school or private school to do well," he said.
"It relies on the work you put it in, not the environment around you."
For Mr Wu, the score is also a message for his mother.
"She said she felt guilty she couldn't send me to some selective school," he said.
According to Mr Wu, his mother was concerned sending him to a public school would affect his learning.
"I told her it wouldn't and it obviously hasn't," he said.
While he is celebrating now, seeing the ATAR score for the first time did not come without complications for Mr Wu.
The plan to view the score at school in the morning did not work for Mr Wu, as the computers were having trouble.
"It wasn't working at school and I knew the scores were out, so I literally ran home to see it," he said.
"I was puffed but it was worth the sprint."
For most students, HSC subjects begin in late year 11 - however Mr Wu wanted to do it a little differently.
At just 15-years-old, Mr Wu was completing HSC maths through the support and guidance of his math teacher, Toby McGrath.
"I need to give a massive shout out to Mr McGrath who let me start those studies early," he said.
It all comes back to a philosophy Mr Wu believes in strongly - "You need to be your own teacher".
"I would always go through the learning material in advance to learning it in class," he said.
"This allowed me to teach myself the topics before hand, then go over them again in school."
Mr Wu believes this played a big part in his ATAR score.
"I think had of I not taught myself a bit, I wouldn't have the score I received," he said.
After showing his parents his score, Mr Wu described them as "ecstatic".
"My dad couldn't get over it," he said.
"He kept talking about how crazy it is."
READ MORE:
While his father was in awe, his mother was lost for words and according to Mr Wu, somewhat emotional.
"My mum couldn't say anything and she was emotional, but she told me she was proud," he said.
As for the staff at Nowra High, Mr Wu said one simple sentence from his Principal, Mr Glen Kingsley, has stuck with him: "I am trying really hard not to swear right now".
Looking into the future, Mr Wu is hopeful to work in the medicine industry as a GP in a regional town like Nowra.
"I would love to be a GP in Nowra; regional areas need more doctors," he said.
As for now, he is waiting for university offers and is not entirely sure where he intends to study just yet.
"I will wait for university offers and if they don't come through this year, I will take a gap year and keep working at the pharmacy I am at now, then try again next year," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories.
