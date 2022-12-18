The Bay and Basin was asked to give a little Christmas cheer for families in need - and they sure delivered.
The Country Club St Georges Basin has donated an enormous haul of gifts to Care South's inaugural Giving Tree appeal.
After a full month of collecting for the cause, The Country Club sent Care South CEO Renee Knight back to HQ with two full car loads of toys for Shoalhaven kids, along with an extra $425 in cash donations.
The Country Club entertainment manager Sharon Buggy said the club was thrilled to have collected so many donations from their community for the first Giving Tree.
"We had such an outstanding response, it was overwhelming," she said.
"As we were loading all of the presents in the car, Toyworld Vincentia came over with another five full bags from their store.
"This was only our first one, so we anticipate that we're going to have an even bigger response next year."
With the donations of toys from across the community, Care South is expecting to give an extra Christmas gift to an estimated 500 local kids.
The Giving Tree at The Country Club was one of two set up at Shoalhaven businesses this year; real estate agency Professionals Nowra also jumped on board with the cause.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
