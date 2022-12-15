Phoebe Williams has finished top of the class at Nowra Anglican College, having earned a 98.85 ATAR rank.
Though she admitted, she never expected to score so highly.
Upon opening her results on Thursday morning (December 15), Miss Williams said she was both surprised and delighted.
The exceptional ranking is set to open a lot of doors.
"I was honestly pretty shocked, because I was not expecting to even get into the 90s," Miss Williams said.
"But I was really, really, really happy and satisfied."
With her ATAR well above initial expectations, Miss Williams now has the world at her feet, and is keen to take on the challenge of university - wherever that may be.
"I have my eye on medicine," she said.
"But if I don't get in, I have early entry to University of Wollongong for medical radiation, or maybe I'll look at a double degree at ANU - really I'm not sure yet."
The aspiring medico is in good company, with fellow high-performing NAC student Ria Johnson.
Miss Johnson earned a 97.30 ATAR, and said she was also determined to start a medical degree.
"When I saw my result, I was feeling really happy - it exceeded my expectations," she said.
"I really want to get into undergraduate medicine. Though I don't have a particular uni that I want to get in to, just any uni that accepts me, really."
For Miss Johnson, studying medicine was a long-time goal, and something close to her heart.
Growing up, she was close to her brother, who spent a great deal of time in hospital for a serious illness.
"I saw the combination of science and humanity through his treatment," Miss Johnson said.
"It really inspired me to one day replicate that same kind of care that our family received."
At a special ATAR morning team, stellar personal achievements just keep coming for the NAC year 12 cohort.
Among the young people, exceeding expectations appeared to be a recurring theme.
Many told the Register their individual subject results were better than they had anticipated, after some particularly tough final exams.
School captain Max Legzdin celebrated his exceptional mathematics results - a 90 and an 87 in maths extension classes. He's hopeful this has set him on the path for Sydney University.
"For maths extension two, the exam was so much harder than we expected," Mr Legzdin said.
"I'm happy it all worked out, because I was quite nervous about that one."
Fellow school captain Charlotte Last has set her sights on studying law.
Like many, she had received an early university offer, and said it was a major stress reliever during the HSC process - even if she were to opt for a different school later on.
"I overthink a lot. So it has helped in knowing that, if you have a bad day, you've got an offer you can lean back on," Miss Last said.
"But knowing I haven't had to - with my mark I can still get into what I want without that extra help - is nice as well."
Others in the class of 2022 knew exactly where they were headed next, and had met some very specific goals.
For Matthew Hyam, it's the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
The talented trumpet player blitzed his HSC music, scoring an impressive 49/50 overall, along with an Encore nomination.
Having achieved a 90.80 ATAR, he was comfortably above the bar for acceptance to the Conservatorium.
Instead, Mr Hyam said that his biggest challenge was a particularly fierce sibling rivalry.
"My main goal was actually just to beat my [older] sister... then I get bragging rights for the rest of time," he joked.
"I did manage to do that, so I'm pretty happy."
As her next cohort of students venture out into the world, NAC principal Lorrae Sampson said she was thrilled with their final results.
"Our students have gotten callback and encore nominations, and there were over 40 band sixes in a wide variety of subjects," Ms Sampson said.
"They have done really well, and I'm just so proud of them."
Across the district, each school has celebrated their students' achievements.
So far, other known top performers include Nowra High School's Chenglin Wu (99.70), and Lachlan Sleath of St John the Evangelist Catholic School (99.25).
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.