Shoalhaven touch football returns with a bang as they secure two prestigious titles

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
The 2022 State Cup winning Shoalhaven Touch Football side. Supplied picture

After a lengthy hiatus the Shoalhaven representative touch football side has returned with a bang in 2022 taking out both the Country Championships as well as bringing the state title back home to the South Coast.

Sam Baker

Sam Baker

