After a lengthy hiatus the Shoalhaven representative touch football side has returned with a bang in 2022 taking out both the Country Championships as well as bringing the state title back home to the South Coast.
It has been almost 10 years according to team captain Matthew Spresser since the Shoalhaven has had a representative touch side, but they've definitely made up for that absence as they excelled on the state stage.
The team began training in July for the Country Championships, giving them roughly eight weeks to prepare for the tournament.
They entered into the Mixed B grade competition for the championships with Spresser saying their preparation had them confident heading into the competition.
"We were training in the rain twice a week with how the weather was at the time so you could just tell how committed everyone was heading in," Spresser said.
"Leading up to the tournament we had around eight weeks to get all our patterns and everything down and then on the day it all just clicked."
The Shoalhaven side played six games over the two days at the Country Championships, winning a derby grand final against Wollongong 9-6 to take out the championship.
"Honestly I think we were a little surprised, we didn't have any idea how we were going to go," Spresser said.
"It's tough playing that many games across two days but full credit to everyone, they dug deep to pull it off."
"It was a very special moment indeed when we took that out."
While winning the Country Championships would have been impressive enough, the side backed it up by entering into the NSW State Cup to try their hand at bringing a state title back to the South Coast.
They again nominated themselves for the Mixed Open B competition going up against the likes of Sydney Uni, North Sydney, Marrickville and Wollongong.
Spresser said the difference in challenge was noticeable with teams evidently locked in and prepared to make a run at the Cup.
"The teams were definitely a lot stronger and you could tell that every side had been training hard, even Wollongong looked a lot different to when we last versed them," he said.
The team got off to a slightly shaky start but managed to secure fourth place and a match-up against a familiar opponent, Wollongong in the semi-final.
They narrowly dispatched of the Gong, winning 6-4.
"We were all so pleased to get up in the local derby, and it's one of those things where there's no better feeling than beating a close rival," Spresser said.
In the grand-final against Tamworth it was a dogfight, both sides remained scoreless for the first 17 minutes as the very equal sides refused to budge an inch.
"It was just back and forth, back and forth, it was a real grind," Spresser said.
Both sides then had their moments of glory resulting in a 1-1 tie before the Shoalhaven side rallied off three more tries in the closing minutes to take home the win 4-1 and win the state title.
"It was absolutely crazy, it's a testament to how hard everyone worked," Spresser said.
"To see basically everything unfold into reality, everyone goes there to win and for us to actually do it was something else."
Spresser said the results were a promising sign for the return of Shoalhaven touch football. He said since coming back many people have reached out who are interested in playing.
The goal is to bring as many sides as possible to the competition next year with the aim of defending the South Coast title.
The two winning teams were made up of captain Matthew Spresser, Tyson Cloos, Kevin Jackson, Luke Ebsworth Mcleod, Harri Hibbs, Conor Trudgon, Raymond Timbery, Tom Power, Jack Power, Jesse Bryant. Deklin Matson, Jake Soames, Robert Mcleod-Sampson, Kalinda Wills, Laura Reynall, Bronte Lyons, Emily Power, Jade Smith, Tilhaney Grainger. Coach Sam Watts and managers Belinda Holt and Michelle Maroney.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
