Dr Rod Sloane at North Nowra Medical Practice is warning residents to not be complacent about COVID-19.
His voice is just one from the medical community spanning the Eurobodalla, Southern Tablelands, Highlands, and Shoalhaven, warning people to take care at social gatherings over the Christmas period.
To 4pm on Thursday, December 8 there was 734 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the South NSW Health District, 2753 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District and, 4827 cases in the South Western Sydney Health District.
By local government area that was 133 cases in the Eurobodalla, 94 in Goulburn Mulwaree, 999 in the Shoalhaven and 621 in the Wingecarribee.
"Numbers have been going up in recent weeks and people are still dying," Dr Sloane said.
"It's just not being reported in the news every day the way it was a couple of years ago."
He says Shoalhaven residents are no longer taking the pandemic seriously and pointed at RAT [rapid antigen test] and PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test rates as evidence.
"A year or two ago people were [testing] as a matter of course whereas now you get the feeling that people aren't [testing] because they don't want to know," Dr Sloane said.
"If they don't know they don't have to act on it and they can treat it like a cold."
Dr Isabella Hawke at Goulburn Medical Centre has been a doctor for 32 years. She is a senior GP in Goulburn and a lecturer at the ANU Medical School.
Dr Hawke is also very concerned by community complacency in relation to the pandemic and COVID-19.
"I'm very experienced and well qualified with vaccines and I'm obviously a qualified COVID-19 vaccinator. In my whole career as a doctor I've never known such opposition to preventative treatment and preventative measures," Dr Hawke said.
"Just as how this COVID-19 has morphed into less serious varieties it could just as easily morph into more deadly varieties in time for autumn so we need to be vigilant to maintain protective measures and to uphold our vaccine status."
Of the vaccine program, Dr Hawke stressed that anybody who is immunocompromised should have a fifth dose.
That group includes people with bone marrow diseases, blood cancers or cancers in the last five years to 12 months.
"People who are about to, or who have been through chemotherapy, should have a fifth dose," Dr Hawke said.
"I'm identifying lots of people that haven't had their fifth dose because they were unaware of it. A fifth dose is really important for the immunocompromised and with diseases such as leukemias, bone marrow diseases, severe auto-immune diseases, and people who are on immunosuppressive medications. If they're in doubt they should discuss it with their doctor."
Dr Sloane said it was important that Shoalhaven residents be up-to-date with their booster shots before the summer holidays.
"The influx of tourists down here each year is huge," Dr Sloane said.
"The big risk for COVID-19 is really indoors and a lot of the tourists are probably going to spend their time outdoors so those risks are probably not huge. However, when you're frequenting shops going to movies and those type of things, it's in those scenarios that people are going to get infected."
Too many South Coast residents have dropped the ball on their vaccinations, according to Batemans Bay Medical Centre's Dr David Rivett.
"A lot of people haven't had both of their booster shots," Dr Rivett said.
"We encourage everybody to make sure their boosters are up-to-date. And if you're over 70 have some RATs [rapid antigen tests] at home."
Dr Rivett said people who test positive to COVID-19 must phone their general practitioner [GP] immediately for the "antiviral drugs that have been shown to save lives and hospital admissions".
That's for anyone over the age of 70. However, Dr Rivett further reminded people who are over 50 with two serious medical conditions that they also qualify for antiviral medications.
"If you're over 30 and you're an ATSI [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander] patient and you have two health conditions you also qualify for the antiviral medications," he said.
"If you're in doubt ring your GP and see if you qualify for the antivirals but they're certainly a help."
There are reports circulating that COVID-19 has changed since the start of the pandemic and people have less to fear from the current strain. However, Dr Rivett said this is due to immunity.
"There's much better immunity because most people have had at least two vaccinations, and hopefully people are having their third and fourth," he said.
"So the immunity too is much better in the community, and when we look at the blood test screening for people who say they've never had COVID-19, roughly half of those have had it without ever being aware of it."
This tells Dr Rivett that the general immunity in the community is better than it was.
"However it's a funny virus and once you've had it once you can get it again and again and again," he said.
"I'm seeing patients now that are getting it for the fourth time so if you've had it before, it's not like having rubella where you get life-long immunity, this virus keeps coming around and around and around in different iterations and mutations, and you're likely to keep getting it."
All of the doctors agreed that people planning social gatherings at Christmas must be up to date with their booster shots.
"If you want to get together wear your mask over the next few weeks because you don't want to be the one who takes it to the rest of your family," Dr Rivett said.
"You don't want to see grandma demising because you've bought COVID-19 to the Christmas party."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
