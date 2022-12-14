South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council rolls out licence plate recognition cameras to bust illegal parking

Updated December 15 2022 - 8:58am, first published 7:30am
Hyams Beach is among known illegal parking hotspots, which will be targeted under Shoalhaven Council's licence plate recognition camera trial. Picture by Stuart Thompson.

Take care when parking the car this summer - the Shoalhaven's parking inspectors are rolling out on the streets with new, high-tech enforcement equipment.

