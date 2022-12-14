Take care when parking the car this summer - the Shoalhaven's parking inspectors are rolling out on the streets with new, high-tech enforcement equipment.
Shoalhaven City Council will start a trial of licence plate recognition cameras from Saturday (December 17), in a push to reduce illegal parking.
The cameras will be attached to council ranger vehicles, and patrols will target known busy spots around the city, along with tourist hotspots.
Target locations for the trial will include Nowra, Ulladulla, Berry, Huskisson, Hyams Beach, and Milton.
The licence plate recognition cameras will take pictures of cars with GPS location and timestamping to determine whether they have overstayed their parking limit or have parked illegally.
Parking tickets will then be automatically mailed to the registered driver.
Council's director of city development James Rupari said the massive influx of visitors (and their vehicles) over the summer period prompted them to start the trial.
Once school resumes for the new year, the trial will focus on curbing illegal parking in school zones.
"The volume of vehicles in our town centres increases 160 per cent during summer and sometimes compromises access and safety in and around residential streets and business centres," Mr Rupari said.
"Trialling this smart technology will enable us to visibly move through more areas and encourage more people to abide by the rules and park their cars safely.
"When school returns, we will also be using this technology to target illegal parking around our school zones to encourage children and pedestrian safety."
According to council, the locations were picked based on traffic studies, which showed local safety risk and spots where vehicle turnover was needed.
Council's theory, in part, is that the increased enforcement will deter drivers from overstaying, allowing more people to filter through and visit local businesses.
With cameras on board the vehicles, parking inspectors will be 30 times more efficient, compared to their usual on-foot patrols.
For more information, visit Shoalhaven City Council's Licence plate recognition technology trial webpage.
