A Wandandian woman has been sentenced in court after stealing money out of a bag at an op-shop.
Sandra O'Connor, 48, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, December 13 in Nowra court to two counts of larceny.
According to police documents presented in court, on July 25, O'Connor found a bag placed on the floor by another customer in the charity store before putting it on her shoulder, pretending it was hers.
The court heard O'Connor continued to walk around the shop with the bag (which contained two wallets and a total of $2100 cash) before taking the money out, putting it in her pocket and leaving the store with the bag.
Later on in the day, O'Connor brought the bag to the Nowra Police Station, claiming she found it in a carpark. However, she did not give in the money, according to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney.
The same police documents stated O'Connor was caught on security cameras in the store and after returning to the same store the following day, was confronted by workers who contacted the police.
The court heard O'Connor was visited by police on October 5, where she was given a court attendance notice.
READ MORE:
Solicitor Emma Harrison represented the defendant in court and said the larceny was an act of "desperation".
"She needed money and she says her actions were out of sheer desperation at the time," she said.
A letter written by O'Connor asking for forgiveness was presented to Magistrate Viney in court.
"I am deeply sorry to the people affected as well as deeply embarrassed by this," O'Connor said in the letter.
Magistrate Viney said this is a matter which "can carry up to five years imprisonment".
"This looks like it was an opportunistic action by stealing from a bag while the victim was shopping in a charity store," she said.
"You acknowledge you were desperate and out of options, but this is not an insignificant amount of money."
O'Connor was sentenced to an 18 month conditional release order without conviction.
"You cannot make anymore mistakes, or you will end up back in court and risk getting convicted," Magistrate Viney said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.