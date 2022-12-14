Nowra's 'Dive-in' movies are back this Summer, presenting a "way to enjoy the warm weather with family and friends".
Watching a movie on the big screen while taking a dip in the pool sounds like the perfect combination and the best way to spend a summer evening.
For Nowra movie lovers, the 'Dive-in' movie nights are just that.
"What a better way to enjoy the warm weather with family and friends than an outdoor movie from the comfort of your favourite pool float, bean bag or camper chair?" Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said.
The dive-in movie schedule features a range of popular family friendly screening including Moana, Paw Patrol and Spirit Untamed to name a few.
"Our dive-in movie events offer fun for the whole family," Mrs Findley said.
"These events sell out fast - so make sure you get your tickets early to avoid missing out."
According to Shoalhaven City Council, children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult and events will be subject to weather.
Tickets for each film will be $1.00 per adult (16 years of age and over), $5.50 per child or $30.00 for a family (two adults/three children or one adult/four children).
READ MORE:
For more information on movie screening start times, visit the Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness website.
Tickets are essential and can be purchased on-site at the Splash Café at Nowra Aquatic Park, or online at www.shoalhaventickets.com.au.
For all enquiries, contact the friendly team at Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness on (02) 4429 5641.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.