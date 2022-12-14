Local footballer Lillian Skelly has closed out a tremendous 2022 campaign by representing her country on the international stage in a tournament against South Korea.
The 15-year-old is a highly skilled attacking midfielder who plays representative football locally for the South East Phoenix.
A breakout season with the Phoenix under the guise of head coach Norm Boardman who gave her a debut in first grade and consistent performances at the U/16 National Talent Identification Tournament held earlier this year saw Skelley attract the attention of the Young Matildas coaching staff.
Skelley, along with fellow Phoenix players April Rowley and Kate Drinkwalter were instrumental in the Regional NSW squad winning their pool matches undefeated and narrowly losing the semi final by 1 - 0 to NSW Metropolitan in a super showing of what the talented Regional players are capable of.
"Lillian has the potential to further improve and has taken an opportunity to play at the Football NSW Institute in Sydney and we wish her well on the next chapter in her football journey," Boardman stated after the talented youngster joined Renee Cartwright in gaining international honours from the same township of Crookwell.
The young Matildas had a tough run in their three game series against South Korea but it was all about the valuable experience it provided to the young footballers.
They lost their first match 3-1, drew the second 1-1 and the loss the final 1-0.
Looking ahead to next season Skelley said she wants to focus on using her right foot more to make her more dynamic in both her passing and goal scoring ability.
Skelley has an incredibly bright future in the sport and next season may see the young footballer make another jump, with her determination nothing is out of the question.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
