South East Phoenix's Lillian Skelley represents Australia in international tournament

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 12:30pm
Lillian Skelley pictured in her Australia Matildas kit. Supplied picture

Local footballer Lillian Skelly has closed out a tremendous 2022 campaign by representing her country on the international stage in a tournament against South Korea.

