Will a public pool benefit Worrigee and East Nowra?
It's the question which has divided Shoalhaven City councillors, during fierce debate on future planning for our communities.
At the centre of it all: the city-wide Community Infrastructure Strategic Plan (CISP).
READ MORE:
Some, including councillors Paul Ell and Serena Copley, wanted an aquatic facility for Worrigee, South Nowra, and East Nowra to be considered on that plan.
Investigations into its viability had begun, and council had even been discussing public-private partnerships with Worrigee Sports.
But its spot on the plan has now been knocked back; the concept has fallen out of favour with the majority of councillors.
At its Monday evening meeting (December 12), council struck down a final motion for a Worrigee/South Nowra/East Nowra aquatic centre to be considered on the plan at an upcoming review.
Cr Ell said he was disappointed in the move, which he believed would 'close the door' on a future pool for the suburbs.
"We are profoundly disappointed that council has decided to drop this once, and now for a second time close the door on progressing an aquatic facility to service the communities of Worrigee, East Nowra and South Nowra," he said.
"The resolution which was carried was to basically say 'we will not progress any discussion on a potential partnership', and it does not include reference to an aquatic facility in the update to the Community Infrastructure Strategic Plan, which is taking place shortly.
"Basically it's now left in limbo, council have turned its back on its previous support for this facility."
READ MORE:
A future public pool for the suburbs has been up for discussion since January 2022, and has returned to the council chamber for further debate in July and twice in December.
After voting on the matter last week, Cr Liza Butler said council had other pressing priorities at the moment.
Namely, the city's crumbling roads, and a budget, which she said, was stretched thin.
"We need to be able to keep on top of the roads maintenance, the parks maintenance, and looking after our leisure centres - that is council's core business," Cr Butler said.
"Our budget is in a crisis; we need new plant and equipment, so this is not the right time.
"The idea is good, but it's not the right time, and we can reopen that discussion at any point in the future. It's not closed off forever."
Cr Butler went on to suggest the area, which is set to receive a new primary school and an influx of residents over the coming years, needed other kinds of services close by.
"I've worked in community services, and if we're talking disadvantaged children, they do not need an aquatic centre where they can be sent off on their own unsupervised," she said.
"We need organisations to provide wraparound services to pick these kids up from school, to give them meaningful activities to do, feed them and send them home.
"I spoke to the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) this week, and they would love to be able to provide more services."
READ MORE:
Also pointing to the expected growth in Worrigee and East Nowra, Cr Serena Copley said an aquatic centre would need plenty of planning, and so putting it on the list was a step in the right direction.
Cr Copley called for open-mindedness in their discussions of the Shoalhaven's future.
"There's very few council facilities in that area at the moment, which is why this is desperately needed," she said.
"We've got a new school coming in to the area shortly, and those children are going to want to learn to swim. Wouldn't it be fantastic if they could hop on their bikes and head down to a facility where they can learn to swim, close to their homes?
"These facilities don't happen overnight, but they do require an open mind, and they do require forward planning.
"When it's dismissed out of hand as not even a worthwhile consideration, frankly, I'm very disappointed for the people in those areas."
Crs Ell and Copley confirmed they would 'absolutely' be pushing for a Worrigee/South Nowra/East Nowra aquatic centre in future reviews.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.