The Shoalhaven Mariners clashed with the Northern Pirates in an action packed game of Zooka baseball at the Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Field at Ison Park last Sunday.
The sun shone down on the young baseballers as they took to the field to battle it out against the Pirates.
Northern took to the bat first and sent several balls skyward which put significant pressure on the Mariners fielders.
Mariners' Hunter Little did a strong job with the ball however and the whole side were out for one run.
READ MORE:
With the bat the Mariners retaliated with Cale Armstrong making it to first base with a good hit, but the young baseballers were unable to capitalise and were all out for no runs.
The second innings saw the Mariners' Olivia Hobday take a great catch on first base swiftly sending the Pirates batter back to the dugout. Nixon Clark also did well in left field, cutting off several ground balls.
Pharah Little took a runner out with an excellent field and throw to first base which also signalled the demise of the Pirates second time at bat.
However, the Pirates pulled off some strong play and brought four runners home.
Lachlan Ahern had a strong hit to get to first base, while Pharah Little sent him to second base with a hit of her own.
The Mariners were unable to get a runner home by the conclusion of the second innings.
The start of the third innings saw the Mariners, Ethan Goff fielded the ball and took the runner out at first base with a great individual effort.
The Mariners showed great form in the fielding department as they were able to shut out the Pirates with no runs produced.
Unfortunately the Mariners also failed to score in the twilight of the third innings.
In the top of the fourth innings, the Pirates were shut out for zero, allowing the Mariners another crack at zooka glory.
Little got them off to a good start with a sizeable strike with the bat but was ultimately beaten to first base by the fielder.
Mariners were yet again unable to bring a player home.
The top of the fifth innings saw Mariners Cale Armstrong take a screamer of a catch to send the Pirates batter back to the dugout, however one run was conceded before the end of the Pirates fifth time at bat.
The final score read Mariners 0 and Pirates 6, in what was a strong effort by both sides.
Well done also to the Shoalhaven Mariners players. Cale Armstrong, Isaac Dunphy, Lachlan Ahern, Pharah Little, Nixon Clark, Olivia Hobday, Hunter Little and Ethan Goff.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.