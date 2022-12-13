The Nowra Velo Club closed their 2022 race program on Sunday with racing on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park that was also the final round of the Donut Cup series.
Harry Ludman returned from an enforced spell after breaking his arm.
He showed no ill effects from the injury though as he willed himself to win the division one race in a sprint finish ahead of Ben Wallis and Cameron Harrison.
Ludman crashed in the Australian junior criterium championships in September and took the time to be sure he had healed adequately before returning to the rough and shove of criterium racing.
Ludman was prominent in the lead group throughout the 35 minutes of racing and positioned well for the finish. Once he was into the finish straight, he charged to the line three lengths ahead of Wallis.
Steve Gendek was close to Harrison for fourth and the top placed B rider in this event. Dean Byrne, Richard Vitiello, Gavin Nethery and Mark Astley were next to finish.
The division two field were into it from the start with the pace high and fifteen riders strung out through the corners and up the straights.
Zac Peters, Garry Porter, Doug Gray and Kieran Harrison were some of the aggressors while Adrian McMillan and Jason Spence were defending their leading position in the Donut series.
Ten riders remained at the front for the final few laps with Gary Bryce leading through the bell. Then into the finish straight it was Gray, Spence and McMillan charging for the line at the front.
Gray took the win by a length from Spence with McMillan only half a length back in third and followed by Dave Gary, Peters, Porter, Phil Rice, and Bryce.
Bill Stahlhut and Trent wiseman were also in the front group while Harrison, Jamie Overton, Jose Pereira, Frank Neri and matt Grootenboer were next to finish.
Ned Grootenboer kept the pace high for the division three race and led the way intro the finish of the race.
As Grootenboer raced to the line for a two length win, Hubert Driehuis and Michael Thompson were battling it out for second position that would determine the final result in this grades Donut Cup series.
Driehuis persevered and took the major minor position from Thompson with Jo Chalain in fourth position.
Final positions in the Donut Cup series saw Driehuis the D grade winner ahead of Chalain and Thompson.
McMillan won the C grade Donuts from equally placed Doug Gray and Spence while Steve Gendek stepped up in the last two rounds for enough points to win B grade ahead of Brad Oaten and Mark Williams.
Cameron Harrison was a clear winner in the A grade series ahead of Ben Wallis and Gavin Nethery.
Local racing resumes on January 22 nd for the Nowra Velo Club however criterium racing continues at Unanderra with the Illawarra Cycle Club every Thursday evening over the holiday period.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
