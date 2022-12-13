Five students who attend Nowra's St John the Evangelist Catholic High School have been named as some of the country's best and brightest in the dancing world with one student winning the Australian Championship at the Australian Physie and Dance (APDA) Championships.
The APDA Championships were held at the International Convention & Exhibition in Sydney and saw athletes from across the country participate.
Brooke Hitchcock (Year 8), Charlee Baldacchino (Year 9), Tayla Wells (Year 10), Clancy Whelan (Year 11) and Summer Mead (Year 11) all placed in the top 14 at the Championships with Mead securing a coveted U16 national championship for her performance.
Physie is a form of dance that combines ballet, aerobics, gymnastics, contemporary and modern jazz.
Physie routines are designed and choreographed to develop strength, grace, coordination and flexibility.
Mead has been doing APDA for the past nine years and practices on average three times a week with her focus and determination continuing to take her to new heights with the national championship title evidence of this.
Meed dances locally at Paradise Physie and Dance.
Whelan who secured a fourth place finish in the U16 age group has been doing ADPA for 10 years, practicing two to three times a week on average. She began physie when it became an option at her dance school in the Shoalhaven.
Whelan now dances at Shellharbour Physie and Dance.
Baldacchino finished in fifth place in the U15 years category. The young athlete is also a veteran dancer having 10 years experience in the sport.
Baldacchino began physie as she saw her cousin doing it and thought she'd like to try it. She, currently like Mead, also dances at Paradise Physie and Dance.
Hitchcock, who's currently in Year 8, was a finalist in the 13-25 year novice group. She practices twice a week and has been doing physie for seven years. Like Baldacchino and Mead, she also dances at Paradise Physie and Dance.
Lastly, Tayla Wells secured a fourth place finish in the 13-15 years novice category. She currently is in year 10 at St John's and likewise dances at Paradise Physie and Dance.
The achievements of these students caps off what has been a tremendous year for the students of St John the Evangelist Catholic High School with state and national representatives and winners across a multitude of different sports.
From dancing, swimming, running, golf, Australian football, and surfing to name just a few the regional school's students continue to push well above their weight in putting Shoalhaven on the national sporting map.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
