Our People

Shoalhaven dancers named as some of the country's best at national championships

By Sam Baker
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
(From left) Charlee Baldacchino, Summer Mead, Clancy Whelan, Brooke Hitchcock all secured big honours. Supplied picture

Five students who attend Nowra's St John the Evangelist Catholic High School have been named as some of the country's best and brightest in the dancing world with one student winning the Australian Championship at the Australian Physie and Dance (APDA) Championships.

