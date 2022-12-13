The St Georges Basin women have taking home the number two pennant flag for 2022 after a tremendous run of performances this year.
The flag was raised on Sunday, December 11 along with a morning tea on the green.
District President Linda Alexander accompanied by District Secretary Helen Hastins presented the St Georges Basin winners with their pennant badges.
The pennant winning side was made up of skipper Sue Moore, third Deion Thurston, second Pat Hutching, lead Gwennie Buick, skip Leba Yatevatu, third Siretta Dawson, second Lynn Stubbins and lead Vicki Baker.
The Nowra Ladies Bowling Club secured second place and were presented runner up certificates.
That team was led by Fay Potter, second Lynda Musgrove, third Beverly Poulton, skipper Nerida Golinski, lead Linda Alexander, second Chris Brown, third Lyn Hulbert and skip Suzanne Stevenson.
The ladies came together to celebrate the season with a luncheon on the green.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
