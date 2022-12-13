South Coast Register
St Georges Basin women secure pennant flag two after terrific performance on the green

By Sam Baker
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
St Georges Basin's winning unit (from left) Vicky Baker, Lynn Stubbins, Siretta Dawson, Leba Yatevatu, Sue Moore, Deion Thurston, Pat Hutching, Gwennie Buick. Supplied picture

The St Georges Basin women have taking home the number two pennant flag for 2022 after a tremendous run of performances this year.

