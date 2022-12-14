A Nowra woman has been sentenced in court after attacking a taxi driver.
Tahila Mook, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, December 13 in Nowra Court to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property.
According to police documents presented in court, Mook called the taxi service at 3.50am on August 4, 2022, while in Worrigee to return to her home in Nowra before attacking the driver.
The court heard Mook became angered when she was told the $14.60 fare was cash only, informing the taxi driver she had no cash but could pay with her phone.
The taxi driver declined, resulting in Mook yelling at the driver, before reaching forward, pulling the victim's hair, punching and biting their head, police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney stated.
The documents presented in court also stated Mook discovered a camera in the taxi and attempted to smash it in order to stop it from filming her actions.
Mook returned to her seat in the back of the taxi as the driver proceeded to a nearby service station.
The driver attempted to leave the vehicle, but Mook resumed punching the driver's head when the vehicle stopped the police alleged.
The court heard a worker then came out of the service station to pull Mook off the victim.
Police attended the scene and arrested Mook, who spent three months in the South Coast Correctional Centre, according to police documents presented in court.
The same police documents stated Mook also committed the offence while on bail for previous charges.
Solicitor Isabel Attwooll represented Mook in court and said her actions were a result of alcohol consumption.
"She [Mook] has been using alcohol to deal with anxiety and depression," Solicitor Attwooll said.
"She is someone who suffers from anxiety and mental violence."
A letter written by Mook was presented to Magistrate Viney, which asked for forgiveness.
The letter also outlined Mook's history of mental abuse and anger problems.
"Your honour, I write to you to show my remorse and to acknowledge and accept responsibility for the matters that I stand before you for," Mook said in the letter.
Magistrate Viney said the defendant's actions were "extremely serious".
"I've read the facts, they are a serious example of bodily harm," she said.
"They [the taxi driver] were providing a service to the community when they were assaulted by you.
"It would have been an absolutely terrifying experience for them."
Mook was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order for the assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge and an extra three months for the intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property charge.
"This is a community jail sentence," Magistrate Viney said.
The taxi driver applied for a 12 month AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) which was successful.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
