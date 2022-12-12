The Shoalhaven's long-established alcohol free zones will be reinstated in 2023, set to remain in place for another four years.
Shoalhaven City Council made the call at its Monday evening (December 12) meeting.
Existing zones at Ulladulla, Sanctuary Point, Callala Beach, Basin View, St Georges Basin, and Sussex Inlet, as well as the Nowra CBD and Nowra foreshore, will be officially renewed in April 2023.
Alcohol-free zones are areas where the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on the streets and in carparks and public areas.
According to Monday's council report, the zones 'aim to reduce anti-social behaviour and property damage resulting from irresponsible street drinking'.
It went on to state the continuation of these zones is backed by the district's police, as it 'certainly assists them in performing their role'.
Before the April deadline, council will write to local publicans and other liquor licence outlets, NSW Police, the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board, and the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service for feedback on the zones' reinstatement.
If council receives any negative comment on the matter, it will come back to council for further consultation and discussion.
The April renewal will last until early 2027.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
