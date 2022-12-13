Quality craftsmanship

This beautifully designed home by Lymbery Building will impress you the moment you enter.
With an inviting north-easterly aspect you will enjoy the property position all year round.
A lush and well-maintained lawn of 2.5 acres offers a resplendent backdrop to the modern Australian crafted sandstone home.
The house was built by a master craftsman who handpicked each sandstone and cut to precise dimensions. The timber spotted gum flooring throughout the home accentuates all the build materials.
There's plenty of living space with the separate family room plus a spacious, open main living room with ceiling fan and combustion fireplace. Double glass sliding doors will lead you onto the verandah and the sandstone entertaining area with a fire-pit.
The kitchen is sure to please you with its modern feel, stainless-steel appliances, and ample storage areas. There's also a designated office area ideal for working from home.
With the beautiful seaside town of Huskisson, offering the white sands and crystal-clear waters of Jervis Bay, located just eight kilometres away, and the Nowra CBD only 12 kilometres from the property, the location is ideal.
High ceilings, solar panels and established trees complete this desirable five acreage residence.
