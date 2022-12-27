South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People
Our Places

Meet the volunteers of Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Gardens - the unofficial best backyard in town

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
December 27 2022 - 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee members of the Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

What do you call the opposite of a green thumb? Because whatever the answer is, I'm surely it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.