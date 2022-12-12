Jervis Bay Lions have organised a huge Christmas lunch to give the homeless "the Christmas they deserve".
The lunch (which will be held at the Nowra Homeless Hub) will see 70 community members who are struggling and doing it tough, sit down to a large Christmas lunch.
Bob Hanlon, lifelong member of the Jervis Bay Lions helped organise the lunch and has been raising money dressed as Santa at markets.
"I'm the Jervis Bay Santa Claus," he said.
"I already look like Santa with my big white beard, so it just makes sense."
As part of the Jervis Bay Lions and Union Shoalhaven, Mr Hanlon not only raised money to purchase food and drinks for the lunch, but they also raised money to be given to the homeless hub.
According to Mr Hanlon, $1500 was raised in checks, $1000 was donated by the Asbestos Foundation, $1000 was donated by the Jervis Bay Lions and money was also raised by Mr Hanlon himself dressed up as Santa.
"I dress up as Santa and walk around the markets and if you want a photo, it's a gold coin donation," he said.
"The other day, I raised $250 in one day doing just that."
Food was donated to the team for the lunch by the Vincentia Woolworths and Coles, with the group now having six kilos of Christmas ham and 16 roast chickens.
"We have plenty of food and drinks," Mr Hanlon said.
"We (the Jervis Bay Lions) are so thankful to these shops for donating this food."
READ MORE:
The lunch (which will be taking place on Friday, December 16) will also present a way for the community members who are doing it tough to socialise and have a stress-free day.
"This is a full-on Christmas lunch," Mr Hanlon said.
"This isn't just a can of baked beans on a plate, this is an actual Christmas lunch and it is going to be great."
This is not the first time Mr Hanlon has gone out of his way to help the homeless in the Shoalhaven, as back in 2014, the Jervis Bay Santa helped donate 15 swags to the Sanctuary Point Vinnies shop for the Street Swags program.
For Mr Hanlon however, he does not see the helping these people as a "big deal", as it is "something anybody with a heart would do".
"Anybody can go and do these great things and support the local community if they put their mind to it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.