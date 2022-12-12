South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council to lower Flatrock Dam to eliminate spread of Salvinia

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footage of the weed making its way over the dam in 2021. Picture from file.

Flatrock Dam in West Nowra will soon have its levels lowered by Shoalhaven Water to eliminate the spread of a problematic floating aquatic weed 'Salvinia' in the reservoir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.