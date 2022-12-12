Flatrock Dam in West Nowra will soon have its levels lowered by Shoalhaven Water to eliminate the spread of a problematic floating aquatic weed 'Salvinia' in the reservoir.
Salvinia is a fast-growing aquatic weed which can cause significant problems in dams by reducing food and habitat for fish and other aquatic animals, as well as water quality.
Shoalhaven City Council's Manager for Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts said the weed is of national significance and urgent action to lower the water level is required to eliminate the potential spread.
"Salvinia can create a thick blanket across a water body which causes water quality problems and prevents recreational use of our waterways," he said.
"Eliminating the weed is also imperative due to the proximity to the Bamarang town water supply."
According to Shoalhaven Water, the weed can be difficult to control, even in good conditions and past measures to treat the weed using biological control by the 'Salvinia weevil' had been unsuccessful.
READ MORE:
Lowering the water level is part of Shoalhaven City Council's ongoing control of Salvinia at Flatrock Dam, in association with direct control of the weed using approved control methods.
The water level may be kept low for an extended amount of time depending on the weather over the summer period, to allow all Salvinia in the vegetation around the edge of the dam to dry out and die.
Flatrock Dam is no longer part of Shoalhaven Water's supply system and is used for recreational activities such as swimming and fishing. It is currently closed to the public until further notice.
Shoalhaven Water along with Shoalhaven City Council's Biosecurity staff will monitor the situation over summer and adapt management techniques, depending on the weather.
For more information about the Salvinia weed visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.