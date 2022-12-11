Max Paul Daley is just one of the many babies born in the Shoalhaven this year.
He's the beloved son of Sussex Inlet couple Hannah Ison and Marcus Daley.
Max was born at 6.54am on Sunday, April 24 at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital. He weighed 3.25 kilograms at birth.
Max is the youngest of four generations including great grandparents, Jan and Don Salway, and Grandmother Cathy Ison.
He will feature in our end of year gallery.
We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2022.
Email your baby photos to sally.foy@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 30.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
