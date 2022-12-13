Are you a member of the ADF, or a family member of someone in the ADF? If so, you are invited to join DMFS for their regular coffee connection at 'The Tea Club' in Nowra on Thursday, December 15. Take the opportunity to meet other ADF families and share stories and your experiences. There will be Christmas colouring available for the kids too. The event runs from 10.00am to 12.00pm and reservations (which are free) are essential. Bookings can be made on the eventbrite.com website.