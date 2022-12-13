Karaoke Night
Seeking Serenity Bar and Kitchen, Milton
Want to sing and scream your hearts out to your favourite songs with your friends and family? This night is the perfect time to do just that. On Friday, December 16, from 7.00pm to 10.00pm, come along to the 'Seeking Serenity Bar and Kitchen' in Milton for some light hearted karaoke. After you've sung, enjoy some cocktails and food, might as well make a night of it.
Coffee Connection Shoalhaven event
The Tea Club Café, Nowra
Are you a member of the ADF, or a family member of someone in the ADF? If so, you are invited to join DMFS for their regular coffee connection at 'The Tea Club' in Nowra on Thursday, December 15. Take the opportunity to meet other ADF families and share stories and your experiences. There will be Christmas colouring available for the kids too. The event runs from 10.00am to 12.00pm and reservations (which are free) are essential. Bookings can be made on the eventbrite.com website.
IGA Callala Triathlon Festival
Quay Road, Callala Beach
On Saturday, December 17, come and cheer on the community members taking part in one hard triathlon. The IGA Callala Triathlon Festival is much loved by those who know this as the "Boutique Triathlon". Set on the northern shores of Jervis Bay, Callala Beach is a pristine location with a laid back feel. The festival features the popular distances Standard, Sprint, Super Sprint, Aquabike (Swim, Bike only - Standard Distance) and TriKidz, ensuring there is something for all ages and abilities.
Christmas 'Tree of Lights' painting
Pinto & Picasso, Nowra
It's Christmas time, so why not learn how to paint a pretty cool looking Christmas tree? On Saturday, December 17, come along to 'Pinto & Picasso' in Nowra to learn how to paint a Christmas tree. Attendees will have fun learning new skills with a mix of painting techniques included in this artwork; such as sponging the background. Local artists will assist attendees and guide them with step-by-step instructions. Tickets must be purchased on the 'Pinto & Picasso' website.
Valley Movies End-of-Year celebration
Kangaroo Valley Hall
On Friday, December 16, from 6.00pm, come and join the 'Valley Movies' group as they watch one last film for the year. The final film for the year will be Damian Szifron's 'Wild Tales'. Food and drinks will be provided. Tickets can be purchased on the eventbrite.com website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
