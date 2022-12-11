A team of co-workers and their families have rallied in Nowra, staging a peaceful protest in solidarity with the women of Iran.
The group, many of whom work at the Nowra Community Food Store, protested outside the office of Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips on Monday (December 12).
They displayed signs, played music, and were dressed in colours of the Iranian flag; stories of Iranian women were read out, demonstrating the dangerous situation they face daily.
READ MORE:
The group also gave Mrs Phillips a letter to take back to her government, requesting Australia impose further sanctions on Iran and remove ambassadors from Tehran, among other measures.
Nowra Community Food Store managing director Jemma Tribe said the store's team opted to rally in support of a dear friend and co-worker - who asked not to be named for their own safety, and that of their family.
"We are in a unique situation where we can peacefully protest about these issues and not fear for our lives," she said.
"Our team member didn't tell us at first... every weekend she had been going to protests [in Sydney and Canberra], and had cut her hair in solidarity with the cause.
"We asked 'what can we do to help? We want to stand with you and support you - we're your friends and we are also concerned about your family back home.'
"We asked if she'd like us to gather some friends and come together... she was really moved by that. We feel privileged to be able to show our support in this way."
READ MORE:
Fiona Phillips spoke with members of the group during their protest.
She confirmed Australian sanctions on Iran were being put in place.
"I want to thank all the passionate local people who participated in a peaceful protest at my office today, it was great to see so many people standing up for this important cause," Mrs Phillips said.
"I share their concerns about the actions of the Iranian authorities over the past few months - it is horrific, unjustifiable and needs to be condemned in the strongest terms.
"The Australian Government has taken action to impost human rights and financial sanctions on those involved in the violent crackdown on protests and the continued oppression of the people of Iran.
"The disproportionate use of force following the tragic death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini must be called out and Australia will continue to do all we can hold the perpetrators of these human rights abuses to account.
"I stand in solidarity with the Iranian women and girls in their struggle for equality, and it is heartening to see local people standing up for those rights as well."
Around the world, protests have been staged in response to the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini who was arrested for not wearing a hijab.
Protests have been ongoing since September, following the 22-year-old's death, in custody of the state's Morality Police.
As of December 10, Australia has imposed sanctions on Iran.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.