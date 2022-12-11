A South Coast teenager who died of meningococcal disease after attending a recent music festival has donated her organs to save the lives of others.
Ally Behan was just about to embark on the next stage of her life before she lost her life to the illness earlier this month, a week after the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra.
The 18-year-old Ulladulla High School student is remembered as having always put the needs of others before her own, and fittingly being an organ donor means one of her last acts was to save the lives of five people.
But her family are reeling from the "horrendous" and "disastrous" tragedy.
Ally was extremely close to her parents and brother.
"Anyone who knew Ally will know that there are no words to describe the widespread devastation that is being felt with the loss of our beautiful girl,'' Ally's family said in a media statement.
"Ally was young, energetic and loved her family and friends. She was beautiful, both inside and out, she loved to laugh and enjoyed some banter."
Ally was an adored daughter of Tracie and Allan, a loved sister of Jayden, and a much-loved, granddaughter, niece cousin and friend.
She loved to spend time with her family.
"Family was important to Ally, who was just as close to her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins - who were always there for a cheeky 4am phone call," the family said in its statement.
Ally was a person who others turned to for support.
"She was always there for anyone, providing love and support when needed. Ally was caring and loyal with a strong love for animals," her family said.
"Ally liked to help people and did just that in her final hours by providing the amazing gift of donating her organs which have gone to save the lives of five different people, one of which is a young child."
Her funeral is on Thursday December 15 from 11am at the Mollymook Surf Club.
In the hope of preventing future tragedies, the family would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the fact that Government Immunisation Scheme for year 10 students does not cover all strains of meningococcal.
"While it is too late for our family we would like to continue 'Ally's Legacy' of helping people and make everyone aware that an additional vaccination for Meningococcal B is available from your GP at a personal cost," the family said in a statement.
"Had we known this Ally's outcome could have been very different."
Health authorities want people to be aware of the meningococcal symptoms.The symptoms are:
People with any symptoms should immediately attend an emergency department or GP. If they are turned away, and symptoms persist or get worse, people are advised to go back to the hospital or doctor.
