South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast teen Ally Behan remembered after meningococcal death

Updated December 12 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ally Behan always put the needs of others before her own and being an organ donor means one of her last acts was to save the lives of five people. Picture supplied

A South Coast teenager who died of meningococcal disease after attending a recent music festival has donated her organs to save the lives of others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.