A proposed expansion of Huskisson's Marine Rescue base has been knocked back by Shoalhaven City Council.
Councillors decided the proposal needed an 'alternative approach', after hearing from both Marine Rescue and the owner of neighbouring Huskisson Pub, in deputations at its December 5 meeting.
Now, the facility expansion will go back to the drawing board, with more input from all involved.
The development application was for a 78 square metre expansion of the base's top floor, alterations to the ground floor, and a ramp and walkway for accessibility to the new top floor.
The top floor extension was billed to include an administration room, radio room, accessible bathroom facility, training room, search and rescue centre, and external viewing deck.
READ MORE:
Speaking to council in his deputation, pub owner Steve Bartlett said if the proposal was approved in its original state, there would have been unintended consequences for staff at the pub's pavilion extension.
"Marine Rescue want to build a training room and administration room next to the existing facility - they already have the radio room and their observation decks in the existing building. Balanced off against that, is the 300 seat hospitality venue extension that we built at the hotel," he said.
"A major issue is it might hurt me, but there's a whole lot of other people who are involved in this: there's 25 full time equivalent jobs.
"We would almost certainly have to close that venue... those staff would lose their jobs, I cannot afford to carry them if people don't want to go to the venue.
"The general public, they won't understand why it's been done, and they particular won't understand why it's been done for a training room."
Mr Bartlett also said he had previously extended an offer to help fund a revised expansion.
He also proposed other potential locations for new facilities.
"I've offered on numerous occasions to help fund the facility in a better location." he said.
"We understand the importance of Marine Rescue. We have a vested interest in retaining a view, obviously, but there's an old toilet site that was demolished right next door, we can build a facility there.
"We can build a much better observation tower 100 metres away [to the east], which doesn't impact anybody's views. We can build an administration facility at the boat ramp where their boat goes into the water.
"It's about getting an outcome that works for everyone."
READ MORE:
Marine Rescue south coast zone commander Mike Hammond spoke on behalf of the organisation.
He said the original plan had been in motion for years, and Marine Rescue had been working under several assumptions - including the belief council was unwilling to consider another location east of the current base.
Councillors later cleared up their position during debate, stating they were open to alternatives.
It was also a requirement that the base had visibility of both Currrambene Ck and Jervis Bay.
Mr Hammond said he was keen to reopen discussions with everyone on board.
"We'll be open to looking at a site that has similar visibility over the creek entrance and the bay," he said.
"So we haven't had that conversation; I must stress that I've been in the role with Marine Rescue for less than a year, and have not had an opportunity to speak to Mr Bartlett.
"I would welcome that opportunity, particularly if that was accompanied with council being open to a new site nearby."
Speaking to the issue during debate, Councillor John Wells called for discussions between all involved, to work out their differences.
He said the willingness by all to open discussion was a positive move. However, he took issue with council staff's initial assessments in the original proposal.
The recommendation put to councillors in the meeting report was to approve the development application without changes.
"Other options warrant consideration. I'm very much heartened by Maritime New South Wales' agreement to engage mano a mano with the pavilion and council staff to consider those options," Cr Wells said.
"Having said that, I believe however, there are issues with the staff assessment of the recommendation before us tonight.
"I bring to the attention of my colleagues what I consider to be weaknesses in the assessment.
"I'm concerned about the employment impacts, the impact on suppliers, the impacts on events and visitation, and I debate the conclusion to the recommendation is indeed in the public interest."
Councillors voted unanimously to defer the development application, pending further consultation between key stakeholders including Marine Rescue, the hotel owner, council, council staff, and Crown Lands.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.