A teenager killed in Bomaderry on Friday night (December 10) appeared to have suffered a single fatal stab wound during a social gathering, police say.
Acting Inspector Ian Griffin stood outside Nowra Police Station this morning to speak to the media about the incident that occurred at 7pm last night at West Birriley Street.
"Police were called to a residence at West Birriley Street in Bomaderry where they located a male suffering from severe chest injuries," Acting Inspector Griffin said.
"That person was conveyed to Shoalhaven Hospital where despite the best medical efforts he sadly passed away."
Investigators from the South Coast Police Department soon established a crime scene at the residence with enquires currently being conducted into how the situation unfolded last night.
It was confirmed there was a small gathering at the premises in Bomaderry when the incident occurred.
"All the persons that were there were known to each other, it was a social occasion, the circumstances of what happened next is what's currently being investigated," Acting Inspector Griffin said.
All present at the address last night are cooperating with police and have since the incident was made apparent to emergency services.
The victim - who is said not to live at the residence, allegedly suffered a single stab wound with a large instrument.
What was used is currently under investigation with several items being bagged as evidence at the residence.
"It's too early to speculate at this time, our eyes are open to all avenues of possibility right now and that's why we are appealing for information from anyone that may know something," Acting Inspector Griffin said.
"It's a terrible set of circumstances but there's definitely nothing in our investigation that should concern the community and we'll continue to try and find out what has occurred."
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
