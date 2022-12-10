In a first for Australia, 26 digital information screens have been installed across the Shoalhaven to provide authoritative, accurate and timely information to communities.
The concept of the digital screens was birthed from the aftermath of the 2019-20 bushfires which devastated the South Coast.
These screens will showcase in real-time, information including the daily fire danger rating, weather from the Bureau of Meteorology in addition to promoting local community and Council events.
The events the screens showcase will relate to each individual community in which they're installed.
The installation of the screens have been made possible by a $2 million Council initiative that's jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.
Inspiration for the project came as a result of severe critical communication outages during the bushfires, where power outages and disruptions to the mobile phone network left many in the dark in regards to situational updates.
The brains behind the project is Vince Di Pietro, who is the Bushfire Recovery Coordinator and Chair of the Recovery Committee at Shoalhaven City Council.
Mr Di Pietro, who also formally worked as a Fleet Air Arm Commander, began the project with the aim to build "community-led resilience".
"Effectively what we have created is information hubs at 25 sights across the Shoalhaven which provide essential services, power and communication which is separated from the earth," Mr Di Pietro said.
"The power comes from the sun to the battery, the communications comes from a satellite constellation generated from the Shoalhaven City Council, which acts as a communications network."
"Providing infrastructure that's robust enough to overcome the vulnerabilities of standard power through stand-alone solar power systems and satellite communications will make all the difference."
Mr Di Pietro said ensuring timely and accurate information is dispersed throughout communities will help people with decision making in the event of an emergency.
"Informed decision making helps people to build resilience to respond better to future emergencies," he said.
Shoalhaven City Mayor Amanda Findley said the introduction of this new communication system will help to counter past issues we saw during the bushfires and help to further build the resilience of each Shoalhaven community.
"We saw how communications failed during the worst of the bushfire emergency, people felt isolated," she said.
"If we don't take and learn from those catastrophic events, then what is the use of us as public servants, we need to continue to work with communities to build resilience for the future."
"These digital screens will provide residents with reliable and current information that can be updated in an instant and tailored for each specific community."
Federal MP Fiona Phillips echoed a similar sentiment on the digital screens saying the introduction of such technology to the region was urgent.
"Since the bushfires, it's been clear that our telecommunications and emergency power needed urgent improvement."
"I am absolutely delighted that this grant has strengthened our local infrastructure and ensured our community is better prepared for any future disasters."
"My view now is that everything we do we should be looking at through a resilience lens, I think this a magnificent project and think it could be a prototype for something we see right across Australia."
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund is part of the $4.5 billion bushfire support program co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW.
"Almost three years have passed since the Black Summer bushfires destroyed homes across our state including the South Coast and the NSW Government is continuing to deliver the support our local region needs to keep moving forward in recovery," Ms Hancock said.
"The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund is backing projects that bring communities together, support tourism, boost business recovery and increase preparedness for future bushfires, acknowledging recovery is a long process," she said.
Each information hub includes a technology upgrade providing satellite connection powered by solar panels delivered to the state of the art 13.5-kilowatt Tesla Powerwall2 battery and 55" portrait information screens accessible both internally and externally to the Council owned facilities where they are installed.
The Community Information Hubs are located across the city at 26 locations including all showgrounds, four Holiday Haven tourist parks and Wandandian Progress Association Hall.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
