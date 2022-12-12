Man faces court after alleged Bomaderry armed robbery

A Greenwell Point man has been charged with one count of robbery armed with offensive weapon, with no plea yet entered.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on Friday, December 9, Mathew Barrie Beck, 32, allegedly attempted to rob a man at his Bomaderry home after discovering he had $200,000 in his bank account.
The alleged victim (who is now deceased due to factors unrelated to this court case) invited the defendant and his partner/co-accused to his home for drinks on September 27 after helping him purchase alcohol, according to the same police documents.
The court heard conversations between the group started, which is when Beck discovered the alleged victim had recently sold his house and made the profit.
Beck allegedly left the room, grabbed a knife and returned demanding the victim gave him "all the money", according to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney.
The alleged victim gave his card, $800 cash and his phone to Beck, before passing out on his bed, according to the same police documents.
Upon waking, the alleged victim found his car keys, wallet and phone gone, the court heard.
Beck was found and arrested the following Friday and was taken into custody, police documents presented to Magistrate Viney stated.
Beck appeared in court via video link from the South Coast Correctional Centre, appearing visibly distressed.
Solicitor Claire Carpenter who represented Beck, said the defendant needs mental health care in the facility.
"I am suggesting he is seen by Justice Health while in custody," Solicitor Carpenter said.
Magistrate Viney adjourned the case until January 20, where the case will then enter its committal stage.
Beck will then enter a plea, according to the court registry.
"Sir, you will be returning to court on January 20, but until then, I've put here that you will need to see Justice Health," Magistrate Viney said.
