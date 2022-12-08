South Coast Register
Bomaderry Preschool kids' art features in Voices of Children in Athens

Updated December 9 2022 - 9:12am, first published 7:40am
Some of the art from the Bomaderry Preschool featured in the virtual exhibition space online. Picture screengrab.

Bomaderry Community Preschool kids are featuring as part of an international early childhood care and education conference on December 9.

