Presents are piling up under the Christmas tree at Professionals Nowra - and they're all going to local kids.
The real estate agency has partnered with Care South, to host a Giving Tree this festive season.
Since mid-November the team has been collecting gifts, donated by staff, landlords and the community at large.
In a week's time, on December 15, the bumper haul will be given to Care South, and sent on to the families they look after, as a way of brightening their Christmas.
Professionals Nowra general manager Amanda Poulton said getting their team on board with the Giving Tree was a no-brainer, considering their relationship with Care South.
"We worked with Care South previously, to provide bikes we built last year as a teambuilding exercise - and we also work with them in residential property management, housing some of their clients," Mrs Poulton said.
"So we decided this year we wanted to do something that was worthwhile for the community, as well as for us.
"The gifts have come from our staff, from our landlords and the general community. It's so fantastic."
The Giving Tree at Professionals is one of two which have popped up around the Shoalhaven.
Another is located at The Country Club in Sanctuary Point.
Care South CEO Renee Knight said she was thrilled to have two businesses support the initiative in its first year.
"We've been overwhelmed with the support we've received from Professionals," she said.
"We've had a longstanding relationship with these guys through a couple of different avenues; we're super lucky they reached out with this.
"Care South means so much to the local community, we support over 2000 families, individuals, carers and clients in the local area. So any type of gift that we can get is going to go a really long way for children and parents this Christmas."
Giving Tree donations can be made at Professionals Nowra until December 15, and at The Country Club in Sanctuary Point until December 9.
