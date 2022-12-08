South Coast Register
Giving Tree generosity grows: Professionals Nowra collecting Christmas gifts for Care South kids

Jorja McDonnell
Jorja McDonnell
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Professionals Nowra is collecting gifts for the CareSouth Giving Tree appeal this Christmas. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

Presents are piling up under the Christmas tree at Professionals Nowra - and they're all going to local kids.

