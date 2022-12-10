South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Nowra's Joe Visser releases new EP 'Things that cannot be'

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local musician Joe Visser (pictured). Image by Maybelle Thieu

Talented singer-songwriter Joe Visser is set release a brand-new EP on December 10 2022 titled 'Things that cannot be', which the young musician said is a "dream come true".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.