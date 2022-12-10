Talented singer-songwriter Joe Visser is set release a brand-new EP on December 10 2022 titled 'Things that cannot be', which the young musician said is a "dream come true".
The 18-year-old musician who hails from Nowra said that the process behind creating this EP has been "the highlight" of his career so far with him ready for "people to hear the songs and make them their own."
Visser began playing his original music professionally at the age of 13.
"I just began to start writing songs and soon I picked up a guitar and just sort got on with it," he said.
He started performing across the South Coast before slowly moving towards Wollongong and later on Sydney as his songwriting became more prolific.
"I'm writing very different songs today, even compared to this time last year," he said.
"The more you do it and the more music you listen to, you can't help but see improvements in your own work and abilities.
"With my new EP, I think you can hear the development of my craft as I've established my songwriting voice."
'Things that cannot be' features six original songs that encapsulate Visser's evocative lyrics, haunting vocals and impressive musicianship.
Each song is written by the musician who performs all vocals and instruments on the EP.
Visser said he doesn't have a particular inspiration or method to his songwriting and said sometimes he doesn't even know where ideas come from.
"The way I try to explain it is that I hear the songs before I've made them and try to then translate them," he said.
"I don't necessarily sit down and go, oh well I saw that happen and now I'll make a song out of it."
"Later on I might see where it came from, but it's honestly a little random where ideas come from."
This EP has been a long time coming for Visser who said he can't wait to release it and see what the public thinks.
"I've held onto these songs for a long time and i'm so excited to get it out there," he said.
"While it's important that I like the music, I think it's really about how an audience responds and draws that connection to the songs."
"Recording this EP has probably been my favourite experience of my career thus far. Everything has been leading to this moment and I can't wait for people to hear them."
'Things that cannot be' is available from 10 December 2022 on all streaming platforms and as a limited-edition CD.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
